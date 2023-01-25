 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Live: Bulls Continue To Play Safe | TVS Motor, Maruti & Karuru Vysya Bank In Focus

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Bulls may continue to play safe ahead of the Budget, global cues are not supportive. Moneycontrol's Santosh Nair decodes the global and domestic cues impacting the Indian markets. TVS Motor, Maruti, Karur Vysya Bank are few stocks on the radar.

