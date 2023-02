business Stock Market LIVE: Blue chip earnings in focus | TVS Motor, ONGC in focus | Opening Bell Decoding the ONGC numbers, Prestige Estate and Torrent Power report strong show. Sticky US CPI data weighs in the market. The SGX Nifty is hinting at a weak start for Indian markets. Nickey Mirchandani is joined by Chandan Taparia from Motilal Oswal and Gurmeet Chaddha from Complete Circle Wealth to discuss stocks and sectors as we head into a new trading day.