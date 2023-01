business Stock Market Live: Bears Retain Grip On D-Street | Nuvoco Vistas Corp & PVR In Focus | Closing Bell Bears retain a grip on D-Street, but midcaps rebound. Major indices are trading in red as Nifty sinks below the 18,000 mark. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota discuss the factors causing the markets to sink. Nuvoco Vistas Corp, Godrej Consumer Products, PVR and Bajaj Finance are the stocks in focus