Stock Market Live: Bears In Control! What's The Key Support Level For Nifty? | Opening Bell
Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST
Bears are in control on Dalal Street as the Nifty has fallen below the key level of 18,300. What's the next support level for Nifty? Also stocks in focus today are KIMS, Polycab and KNR Constructions.
Moneycontrol News
