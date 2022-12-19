 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Live: Bears In Control! What's The Key Support Level For Nifty? | Opening Bell

Dec 19, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

Bears are in control on Dalal Street as the Nifty has fallen below the key level of 18,300. What's the next support level for Nifty? Also stocks in focus today are KIMS, Polycab and KNR Constructions.

