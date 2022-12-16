business Stock Market Live: Bears In Control! How Much Can Nifty Fall? | Markets With Santo & CJ Central bankers are giving a reality check to global markets on inflation and rate hike trajectory and CJ feels that India's outperformance is now likely to be challenged. Santo, meanwhile, sees the skepticism as fodder for continued rise in Indian markets. Watch as the duo debate the direction of the market as we head towards the New Year plus their thoughts on UltraTech Cement, Godrej Consumer Products and EIH.