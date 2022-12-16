English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: N Chandrasekaran Speaks At FICCI's 95th Annual Convention

    business

    Stock Market Live: Bears In Control! How Much Can Nifty Fall? | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Central bankers are giving a reality check to global markets on inflation and rate hike trajectory and CJ feels that India's outperformance is now likely to be challenged. Santo, meanwhile, sees the skepticism as fodder for continued rise in Indian markets. Watch as the duo debate the direction of the market as we head towards the New Year plus their thoughts on UltraTech Cement, Godrej Consumer Products and EIH.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets with Santo & CJ

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows