Home
News
Videos
Business
Markets
Stock market live: Auto shares to buy to play EV theme | RIL, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, TCS in focus
Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST
As EVs take the centrestage at this year’s auto expo, we discuss if the time is right to invest in this theme and how to play it right. Other stocks in focus are HUL, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and TCS.
TAGS:
#auto stocks
#ICICI Bank
#Nifty
#Reliance
#Sensex
#Sun pharma
#TCS
#video
