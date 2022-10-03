English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: World on brink of another 'Lehman moment'? | Markets with Santo & CJ

    business

    Stock Market LIVE: Auto sales zoom on festive demand | Zydus & Coal India in focus | Morning Trade

    European markets ended higher on Friday. However, the Stoxx 600 ended a torrid month with losses of nearly 8 percent, its worst since June. Stocks in the spotlight today: Zydus, Coal India; Early Diwali for Motown? We also take a stock of the auto sales numbers for the month of September.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.