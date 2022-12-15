business Stock Market Live: Are We Nearing The End Of Fed Rate Hike Cycle? | Markets With Santo & CJ The US Fed has raised interest rates by another 50 basis points as it continues its fight against inflation but CJ believes the Fed Chief Jerome Powell's comment may have left hope for an end to the rate hiking cycle. Santo, on the other hand, disagrees. Watch as the duo debate whether the fastest US rate hike cycle in history is coming to an end or not. Plus the duo's thoughts on IRCTC, Poonawalla Fincorp and Bharat Forge.