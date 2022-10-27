business Stock Market Live: Are India's corporate earnings under threat? | Markets with Santo & CJ India's economy may be slowing down in line with the rest of the world but CJ believes that won't hurt market's confidence in earnings growth of Corporate India. Santo, meanwhile, remains skeptical that earnings can the hold the fort for the bulls. Watch as the duo debate the impact a global recession could have on Indian earnings plus their thoughts on Dabur India, Century Textiles and Gland Pharma.