business Stock Market Live: Are central bank bazookas back on the table? | Markets with Santo & CJ The Bank of England (BoE) has stepped in to stop the collapse of UK government bond market by promising to buy bonds and CJ believes that this has brought back the possibility of quantitative easing in the Western world if financial stability becomes a bigger risk to global economy than inflation. Santo dismisses such assertion and expects inflation to remain top priority. Watch as the duo debate over what lies ahead for global and Indian markets in wake of BoE's move plus their thoughts on Zomato and Paytm.