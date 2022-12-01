English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now

    business

    Stock Market Live: Are Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank Worth A Contrarian Bet? | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Bandhan Bank and RBL Bank have been laggards in an otherwise well-performing sector. Santo believes that the time has come for investors to take a re-look at both the lenders but CJ remains skeptical. Watch as the duo debate the outlook for Bandhan Bank and RBL Bank and their thoughts on Hindalco and Bajaj Auto.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets with Santo & CJ

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows