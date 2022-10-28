English
    Live: Stock Market Live: Another Rate Hike On The Cards?

    business

    Stock Market Live: Another surprise MPC meet - A rate hike on the cards?

    The RBI MPC has announced that it will hold an off cycle meeting. CJ believes that the meeting won't be harmful for markets but Santo fears for the worst given inflationary headwinds. Catch the duo debate over what could be the outcome of the surprise meeting plus their top brokerage bets and newsmakers of the day.

