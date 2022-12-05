business Share Market LIVE: Nifty down second day; auto, IT extend losses, metals gain | Mid-Day Mood Check Nifty is down for a second straight session amid mixed global cues. Stronger than expected United States jobs report dented sentiment on Wall Street on December 2. US futures are edging lower amid concerns that a hotter than expected US jobs market may complicate Fed's future policy path. But Hang Seng is rallying as China relaxes some COVID-19 rules. Back home traders will be watching out for the RBI policy outcome that's due on December 7. Mid and small-caps continue to outperform benchmark indices. IT and auto are extending losses but metals and realty are among the top gainers in today's session. What are the other movers and shakers in trade today? Catch this chat between Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka to know about the market mood this afternoon!