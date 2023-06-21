English
    Sensex stretches to peak on Yoga Day ; Shriram Finance , Piramal Enterprises in focus | Mid-day Mood Check

    Sensex has managed to hit a new milestone after days of flirting with all–time highs. The index made a fresh high of 63,588.31 although the Nifty is still struggling to hit all time high level. From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, L&T, HDFC Bank, and TCS were the top gainers while NTPC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, and Tata Steel traded with cuts. Shriram Finance and Piramal Enterprises opened at 10% upper circuits as Piramal Enterprises likely sold the entire 8.34% stake in the company via block deals. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the buzzers in today's trading session

    first published: Jun 21, 2023 12:42 pm

