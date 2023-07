business SEBI moves to tighten scrutiny on 'Finfluencers' | 3 things financial influencers need to keep a check on Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Madhabi Puri Buch talks about the growing number of finfluencers and inducements in the market. Addressing the media, Bunch spoke about SEBI's plan to publish a consultation paper consisting of a set of rules to be followed by the financial influencers. Watch to know more!