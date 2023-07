business SBI offers best risk -reward among the banking stocks | Country’s largest bank | Stock Of The Day SBI posted a stellar show in FY23. SBI continues to surprise on loan growth. The bank’s retail growth has been strong for many quarters now. Added to that, corporate credit is also showing good traction. SBI’s asset quality is likely to remain upbeat as legacy corporate stressed accounts are fully identified and well provided. While the asset quality cycle has turned favorable and the bank has seen a rebound in return ratios, it is still trading at a suppressed valuation. SBI’s valuation is pricing in most of the concerns that include the perils of government ownership as well as the huge size due to which it can’t escape exposure to growing businesses/groups. Given the low valuations, the country’s strongest bank is worth a bet for long-term investors.