business SBFC IPO Set To Tap Primary Markets, Yet Another Attempt to Go Public The initial public offering (IPO) by SBFC Finance will open for subscription on August 3. The NBFC has fixed its price band in the Rs 54-57 range. Investors can make a bid for a minimum of 260 shares, and its multiples thereof. The issue will conclude on August 7. Catch @onlynickey in conversation with Assem Dru, MD& CEO and Mahesh Dyani, co-founder.