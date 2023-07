business PCBL Share | Domestic growth opportunity remains intact for this company | Stock Of The Day PCBL - formerly called as Phillips Carbon Black - is the leading carbon black manufacturer from India. It has emerged as a significant exporter over the years as more than 60 percent of the carbon black exports from India can be attributed to it. Currently, PCBL gets 33 percent of sales from international market which is a sharp jump from 20 percent contribution six years back.