 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Bailing out too quickly the biggest investor mistake" | 10 questions with WhiteOak's Aashish Sommaiyaa

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

WhiteOak Capital Asset Management’s CEO Aashish P Somaiyaa answers ten questions for Moneycontrol. In this rapid-fire, Somaiyaa talks about Paytm’s saga, investors’ mistakes, favourite CEO, and mistakes that retail investors often commit.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #asset #assetmanagement #CEO #video #whiteoakceo
first published: Jan 3, 2023 02:17 pm