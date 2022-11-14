English
    business

    Painful Q2 For Aurobindo Amid Corporate Governance Concerns; LIC, Zee Entertainment In Focus

    European stocks were mixed on Friday as the buoyance triggered by a softer-than-expected US consumer price index reading fizzled out. Meanwhile, S&P500 closed out its best week since June while Nasdaq added about 1.9% as investors snapped up tech shares on hopes that interest rates would ease. Aurobindo pharma my come under pressure after Q2 profits drop over 40%. Remember the shares had seen a massive selloff last week on concerns over corporate governance. Stocks in the spotlight today – LIC, Glenmark Pharma and Zee Entertainment.

