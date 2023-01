eye-on-india Outlook 2023 with Raamdeo Agrawal | 15-17% earnings growth will trigger Bull Run for Indian markets Indian equity valuations remain relatively expensive as per historic standards but earnings can do the magic. An earnings growth of 15-17% would send the markets flying and below 10% will keep the markets in tight range says Raamdeo Agrawal Chairman & Co-Founder of Motilal Financial Service.