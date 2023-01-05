business No leadership crisis, attrition normal: BharatPe Chairman Rajnish Kumar on exits, Ashneer Grover In the first episode of #BankingCentral Interview series, Moneycontrol Banking Editor Dinesh Unnikrishnan in a freewheeling conversation with BharatPe Board Chairman Rajnish Kumar. On senior-level exits in the company, Rajnish Kumar says there is no leadership crisis in BharatPe. Company is attracting new talent, and attrition normal in companies. The executive search firm has received good responses from CEO-post applicants. 'Do not want to comment on Ashneer Grover’s personal attacks. Myopic to look at only share price movements in large corporations, needs to know the basic difference between Executive and Non-executive roles', says Kumar. Watch the exclusive interview!