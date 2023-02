business Nifty tests Budget day low of 17353, what next? Metals, IT & Auto top losers | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty tests Budget day low as it slips to as low as 17,300 in intra-day trade. Broader markets too under pressure as selloff enters day 7. Metals, IT & Auto are the top losers today but some private banks are bucking the trend. Among the top losers Bajaj Auto slips nearly 5% as it plans to cut production by 25% amid weakness in export market. Paytm is another stock in focus. Ajit Mishra of Religare Securities talks to Nandita Khemka about how to navigate the market weakness. Watch!