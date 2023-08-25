Nifty, Sensex Clock Fifth Straight Week Of Losses | Shoppers Stop & Kfin Tech In Focus | Closing Bell

business Nifty, Sensex Clock Fifth Straight Week Of Losses; Shoppers Stop & Kfin Tech In Focus | Closing Bell Nifty, Sensex clock Fifth straight week of losses. Nifty slips below 19,300 as selloff gathers pace. Broader markets succumb to selling pressure. All sectors end in the red led by PSU Banks, Pharma. Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including Shoppers Stop & Bajaj Finserv among others only on closing bell.