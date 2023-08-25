English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    Nifty, Sensex Clock Fifth Straight Week Of Losses | Shoppers Stop & Kfin Tech In Focus | Closing Bell
    Nifty, Sensex Clock Fifth Straight Week Of Losses | Shoppers Stop & Kfin Tech In Focus | Closing Bell

    business

    Nifty, Sensex Clock Fifth Straight Week Of Losses; Shoppers Stop & Kfin Tech In Focus | Closing Bell

    Nifty, Sensex clock Fifth straight week of losses. Nifty slips below 19,300 as selloff gathers pace. Broader markets succumb to selling pressure. All sectors end in the red led by PSU Banks, Pharma. Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including Shoppers Stop & Bajaj Finserv among others only on closing bell.

    first published: Aug 25, 2023 03:44 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows