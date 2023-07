business Nifty looks to get past 19,500; IT stocks surge | JBM Auto in focus | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty Looks To Get Past 19,500, Midcap & smallcaps rebound. IT index clocks solid gains for a second day; Realty follows suit. Almost all sectors trade in the green. Nifty gainers: Tech Mah, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS & Hindalco. Nifty losers: HDFC Life, Titan, Axis Bank, Power Grid, M&M. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!