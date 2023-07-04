business Nifty hits 19,400; PSBs extend rally | Bajaj Finance zooms, Eicher top loser: Mid-day Mood Check After hitting a fresh record of 19,400, the Nifty cools off a bit. The Sensex races past 65,500, setting a new record. Autos, FMCG, and Pharma under the weather. PSBs extend their stellar run; real estate and metals are among the gainers. Mid-caps steady; small-caps continue to outperform. Bajaj twins, Hero Moto, Titan, SBI and HDFC twins are some of the most gaining companies on the Nifty. While among the losers on the Nifty are Eicher, Bharti Airtel, Grasim, ONGC, and RIL. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session! Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.