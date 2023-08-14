Nifty Below 19,350 | July WPI inflation at -1.36% | Adani Grp Stocks Sink | Mid-Day Mood Check

English
    Manic Monday for Markets. Nifty hovers around the crucial 19,350 level, seeing triple-digit cuts, while the Sensex slipped below 65,000 momentarily and is just managing to hold on to those levels. All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with auto, metal, power and realty down 1-2 percent. Adani group stocks take it on the chin as auditor Delloite steps down, in the on-going courtroom battle, SEBI has sought 15 days more to submit its report. Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, SBI and Mazagon Dock are among the most active shares on the NSE. Yatin Mota brings you a mid-day market mood-check

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:35 pm

