English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Nifty below 18,800 after coming close to all-time high; Banks, Realty top losers| Mid-day Mood Check

    Nifty slips after coming within kissing distance of all-time high. Bajaj twins, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Titan & L&T among the top nifty gainers. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandia Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!

    first published: Jun 19, 2023 12:50 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Mid-day mood check

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows