business Nifty below 18,800 after coming close to all-time high; Banks, Realty top losers| Mid-day Mood Check Nifty slips after coming within kissing distance of all-time high. Bajaj twins, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Titan & L&T among the top nifty gainers. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandia Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!