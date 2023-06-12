business Nifty around 18,600; Sensex up 120 points | Indices trade flat amid volatility | Mid-day Mood Check Indices trade flat amid volatility. Nifty around 18,600, Sensex up 120 pts: HCL Tech, NTPC top gainers. BSE Metal index up 1 percent led by APL Apollo, NALCO, SAIL, Tata Steel. Wipro edges up after IT major sets record date for share buyback. Go Fashion tanks 5% after large deal, Sequoia Capital likely seller. PM Modi to hold review meeting on cyclone Biparjoy at 1 pm today. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!