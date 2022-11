business Markets With Santo & CJ | Are bears making a comeback on Dalal Street? The Nifty and the Sensex have fallen sharply as surge in global bond yields sours investor sentiment. CJ believes that it is a sign bears are crawling back in but Santo begs to differ. Watch as the duo analyse how the market is likely to behave next, plus their thoughts on PB Fintech, Titagarh Wagons and Garden Reach