business Markets Live: Nifty, Sensex End April On High Note | India Hotels & Trent In Focus | Closing Bell Indian markets continued upward climb for the 5th straight session. Nifty reclaimed the 18,000-mark intraday and is poised to end April with its biggest gain since November. All sectoral indices are in the green led by IT, PSU banks and realty. Private bank stocks are bucking the trend. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the top newsmakers on their radar, including Indian Hotels, Trent & Syngene only on the Closing Bell.