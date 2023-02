business Markets Live: Benchmark indices trade flat amid volatility | Marico, BEL & power stocks in focus Indian markets struggled to find direction amid the volatility. Nifty 50 is trading at around 17,850 levels. All sectoral indices except financials and FMCG are in the red. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the factors contributing to the volatility in the market. Marico, SAIL, BEL and power stocks like Tata Power & Adani Power are also on the radar