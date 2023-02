business Markets Live: Benchmark indices reverse gains | City Union Bank & Cement stocks in focus | Closing Bell It's a sea of red in the Indian markets today. Benchmark indices have reversed their gains with Nifty 50 back below the 18,000-mark. All sectoral indices are trading in the red. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decoded the fall witnessed on the last trading day of the week. City Union Bank, Nestle, United Spirits & Cement stocks are also on the radar.