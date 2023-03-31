business Market Live: Will IPO activity pick up pace in FY24? | Nestle, Bandhan Bank, JSW & Aether in focus Nifty ended above the 17000 mark on Wednesday, near the high point of the day even as markets fell for four consecutive series for the first time in a year. PSU banks and realty were among the top sectoral gainers. Will the momentum continue in today’s trading session? We decode the market technicals with Raja Venkatraman, Neotrader, and also discuss trading strategies for stocks like JSW Steel, Aether Industries and Bandhan Bank among others. We also touch base with Bhavesh A Shah, Managing Director - Consumer & Healthcare Banking, Equirus Group and talk about the sentiment on IPO street as FY23 draws to a close. After a subdued year, how is the primary market expected to pan out in FY24? Watch to know more!