    Market Live - Will Indices Continue Their Southward Journey? ITC & DIVI'S Lab In Focus

    Amidst the ongoing consolidation in the market, benchmark indices are likely to see further correction, which could be be taken as a healthy sign in a bullish market. As far as kep levels are concern on the technical charts Nifty the immediate support is placed around 19,380-19,350 while the immediate resistance can be seen around 19,500-19,600 zone. The broader markets also corrected, but less than benchmarks.So will indices continues their southward journey? Among key earnings to watch out for, ITC , Divi's Lab

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:31 am

