business Market LIVE: Will Bulls make a comeback; Nifty to Re-conquer 17,800 mark? | Opening Bell Bulls took a backseat after a disappointing show from IT majors, will Midcap space be any different? Stocks to watch out for today include USL, Tata Power, ICICI Lombard, BEML Land Listing among others. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Rajesh Palviya from Axis Direct & Avinnash Gorakssakar from Profitmart Securities on the Opening Bell