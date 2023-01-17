business Market Live: Weak setup for Nifty, FIIs net sellers | Siemens, Federal Bank in focus | Opening Bell Technical indicators show no cheer for Nifty, weak macro data should keep bulls on backfoot. Meanwhile, global cues are fairly muted with the SGX Nifty marginally in the red. China GDP grows by 3% that exceeded some expectations but still grew at one of the weakest rates in 40 years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and a real estate crisis. Stocks in focus: Federal Bank, Siemens, Persistent Systems.