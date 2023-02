business Market LIVE: Vedanta, Asian Paints & Minda Corp in focus | Q3 earnings report card – hits & misses Nifty ended below the 18,000 mark as expiry week volatility sets in. Will the markets make a comeback today? What should be your strategy? We chat up with Nirav Chheda of Nirmal Bang Securities on which way the markets are headed and also discuss stocks like Vedanta, Asian Paints and Minda Corporation among others. We also take stock of how the Q3 earnings season panned out for India Inc. with MOFSL’s Gautam Duggad. Watch!