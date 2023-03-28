business Market live: Tax blow for debt funds: Impact on banks, AMCs; Kalyan Jewellers, Lemon Tree in focus Nifty snapped a 2-day losing streak but failed to sustain the 17000 mark. Will the index manage to reclaim this crucial level decisively in the expiry week? We decode the market technicals with Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls Securities and also discuss trading strategies for stocks like Kalyan Jewellers and Lemon Tree among others. Also, how will the withdrawal of long-term tax benefits on debt schemes impact bank & AMC stocks? We discuss this with Moneycontrol Pro’s Neha Dave. Watch!