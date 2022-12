business Market Live: Stocks singed as Nifty tests 17,900; PSU banks worst hit | Mid-day Market Check It's a freaky Friday on Dalal Street as the Nifty plunges below the 18,000 mark to test the 17,900 mark in intra-day trade. The Sensex also drops below 60,000 as intense selling pressure grips the street! The PSU Bank index cracks over 5% while autos, metals and media also clock heavy losses. New listings, too, are struggling in a weak market. Catch this market check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know which are the top losers in today's session