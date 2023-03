business Market Live: Stocks Move Higher Tracking Global Cues; M&M, Phoenix Mills In Focus | Closing Bell Markets edged higher on Monday supported by positive cues from global peers. Reliance and pharma/healthcare stocks were the biggest movers for the benchmark indices. Reports of advanced talks for the acquisition of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank brought relief to markets. Santosh Nair and Yatin Mota are here to decode the day’s trading session. M&M, Phoenix Mills, Tata Power, and Engineers India are on the radar.