business Market Live: Should You Buy AMC Stocks Now? | Tata Motors, Hind Zinc & Zomato In Focus | Eye on Fed Nifty reclaims 17,100 mark amid buying in PSU banks and energy stocks. RIL staged a strong comeback to emerge as one of the top gainers on the index. Will the momentum continue? We take stock of the market technicals and discuss stocks like Tata Motors, Hindustan Zinc and Zomato with Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal. Also should consider buying AMC stocks amid a dip in valuations? We discuss with MC Pro’s Neha Dave. Watch!