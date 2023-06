business Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade in red | Axis Bank, VMART, SJNV in focus | Mid-day Mood Check Fed's decision to pause rate hikes but also warning for 2 more hikes in this year has kept investors worried. NIfty holds on to 18,700 levels while sense has shed 140 points. Rate sensitive stocks buckle under pressure. Nifty pharma the top sectoral gainer. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!