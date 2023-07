business Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Off Day's Highs; Tata Elxsi & Sheela Foam In Focus | Closing Bell Nifty conquers 19,800 intra-day but cools off from day’s high. Almost all sectors trade in red barring Nifty IT index. Broader markets come under pressure; Nifty smallcap down 1%. Nifty Bank rally fizzles out after hitting fresh high. Nifty gainers include Infosys, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Hero Moto, RIL. Nifty losers include HDFC Life, Britannia, SBI, Grasim, Apollo Hospital, Divi’s Lab, Tata Motors. Catch Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including Tata Elxsi & Sheela Foams among others only on closing bell.