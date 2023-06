business Market Live: Nifty At 19,189, Sensex Gains 840 Pts; Infosys, M&M Top Gainers l Bajar Gupshup Nifty 50 ended above 19,150, after hitting 19,201 earlier in the session. BSE Sensex on the othe other hand jumped 803 points to end above 64,700. Gains in IT and financial stocks led the headline indices higher. On the other hand, services stocks traded under pressure. Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis.