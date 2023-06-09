business Market Live: Sensex Down 200 Pts, Nifty50 Below 18,600 | Interglobe Aviation In Focus | Closing Bell Indian shares were little changed on Friday, as a slide in high-weightage IT stocks offset optimism due to improved sentiment from the increased probability of a rate pause from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Seven of the 13 major sectoral indices advanced. Realty added 1% after a sharp slide in the previous session while IT fell 0.7%. Wall Street and Asian equities rose as odds of a rate pause in the Fed's upcoming meeting on June 14 increased to 75% from 66%, after data showed weekly jobless claims hit over a one and a half year high, signalling a cooling economy. Investors are also awaiting key rate decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan next week. Yatin Mota and Santosh Nair discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Interglobe aviation, Dr Reddy's among others only on Closing bell.