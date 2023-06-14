business Market LIVE: Sensex At Day's High, Up 100 Points, Nifty Above 18,750; IT And SBI Cards| Closing Bell Indian shares were muted on Wednesday, with benchmarks battling technical resistance levels and traders holding off bets ahead of an anticipated interest rate pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve. With the benchmarks nearing all-time highs, analysts expect consolidation to continue in the next few sessions. Yatin Mota discusses the newsmakers on their radar including IT stocks and SBI cards among others only on closing bell.