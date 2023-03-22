Market Live: Receding bank crisis fears; Yellen vows to help | Will Nifty surpass 17,200 mark? | Opening Bell

Will the receding fear of a bank crisis in the run-up to the Fed decision to propel market sentiment? Will Nifty sustain the momentum and surpass the 17,200 mark today? Hindustan Zinc’s 4th dividend, Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles price hike, CLSA upgrades life insurance cos, Emami board to consider buyback proposal and many more stocks are also on the radar. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Rajesh Palviya from Axis Securities and Mayuresh Joshi from William O'Neil and Company to discuss news & cues that can impact your trading day only on the Opening Bell.