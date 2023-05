business Market Live: Nifty Volatile On F&O Expiry Day; Metals Lose; LIC Nykaa Surge | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty trades around 18,250 amid expiry day volatility, however, midcap stocks are performing relatively better. With the exception of FMCG and Realty, all sectors experienced a downward trend, with the Metal sector being the hardest hit. Among the gainers on the Nifty are Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Divi's Lab, ITC, and Power Grid. On the other hand, Hindalco, Tata Motors, M&M, HDFC, and IndusInd are among the top losers. UBS downgrades Tata Motors to sell, although the target price has been revised upward to Rs 450 from Rs 320. Hindalco is under pressure as analysts reduce their estimated EBITDA for FY24. Adani group stocks are extending losses after Adani Ent comes under short-term surveillance once again. LIC gains as it reports a significant increase in Q4 profit, while Nykaa rises after it reports over 30% YoY revenue growth. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota to know more about all the buzzing stocks in today’s session!