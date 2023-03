business Market LIVE: Nifty tops 17,750; Metals shine | Adani stocks, Britannia in focus | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty extends winning streak, surges to 17,750 mark. All sectors trade in green with Metals emerging as the top sectoral gainers. Adani Enterprises rally another 10 percent, while Britannia is the top Nifty laggard after CLSA downgrade. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about all the market action!